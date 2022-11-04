Poll: Ron DeSantis Maintains Solid Lead over Democrat Charlie Crist

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is maintaining his strong lead over Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), a Civiqs survey released this week found.

The survey found DeSantis leading Crist by nine percentage points, or 54 percent to the Democrat’s 45 percent. It also found DeSantis with a positive approval rating of 53 percent, while Crist remains under water with 56 percent viewing him unfavorably:

Florida Governor:

DeSantis (R-inc) 54% (+9)

Crist (D) 45%

Florida Senate:

Rubio (R-Inc) 52% (+7)

Demings (D) 45% .@Civiqs, 772 LV, 10/29-11/2https://t.co/Ftgt0NSfoy — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) November 2, 2022

The poll, taken October 29 to November 2, 2022, among 772 likely Florida voters, has a +/- 3.9 percent margin of error.

The survey comes days ahead of Election Day amid a recent viral video of the DeSantis challenger, openly stating on the campaign trail that he would be open to forced masking in the Sunshine State if so-called experts advised it.

“I would be open to doing what scientists advise — not political scientists,” Crist said in the clip, which went viral this week.

“Yes. I just read an article this morning. I’m glad you brought it up. So I’m going to the airport right after this. I’m going to Orlando, and I’m going to wear a mask on the plane. You don’t have to anymore, but I’m going to because Florida is experiencing an uptick that began this week. And it’s not even the Omicron B2. It’s a new variant,” Crist added, failing to further elaborate on how far he would go in forced masking during a campaign stop this week:

Today, @CharlieCrist refused to answer questions about whether he would enact a mask mandate for children to attend school. But from his past statements, we know he would. Credit to @ReOpenChris for this video 👇👇👇pic.twitter.com/l2LOkjpszo — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) November 2, 2022

The DeSantis campaign unveiled its final ad of the campaign season, focusing on “Keeping Florida Free.”

“We are going to carry this torch of freedom onward, because our mission is very simple. We are keeping the state of Florida free,” DeSantis said at the end of the ad.

