Report: California Sanctuary State Shielding Illegal Alien, Accused of Attacking Paul Pelosi, from ICE Agents

California’s sanctuary state law is reportedly shielding the illegal alien accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, from being interviewed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

As Breitbart News reported, police officers in San Francisco, California, responded to a 911 call made by Paul Pelosi. According to police, on October 28, 42-year-old DePape attacked Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him with severe blunt-force injuries to his head that called for immediate surgery.

DePape has since been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has confirmed that DePape is an illegal alien who has been living in the sanctuary state of California for some time after overstaying a B-2 tourist visa.

Jon Feere, a former ICE official in the Trump administration, says his sources at the agency reveal that California’s sanctuary state law is protecting DePape and preventing ICE agents from interviewing him in the case.

“Sources in ICE tell me that San Francisco is not allowing officers to interview Paul Pelosi’s attacker, David DePape; i.e., Dems and [San Francisco Police Department] are siding with the alleged attacker,” Feere wrote on Twitter. “ICE routinely interviews jailed aliens to determine appropriate next steps, background, etc.”

California’s sanctuary state law is so strict that oftentimes ICE agents will not bother to place a detainer on an illegal alien suspect because they know local law enforcement will ignore the request.

