Floridians are facing a relatively unexpected, late season tropical system as they head to the polls this week, as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) urges residents to “prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents & beach erosion.”

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified a tropical disturbance, which as of Sunday evening had an 80 percent change of cyclone formation in the next 48 hours. And indeed, the system, now named Nicole, developed:

“Regardless of development, there’s an increasing risk of coastal flooding, tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rainfall, rough Surf, and beach erosion along much of the southeastern United States coast, the Florida east Coast, and portions of the central and northwestern Bahamas beginning in the early to middle part of this week,” the Sunday update read, urging those in the areas to keep an eye on the system, because “tropical storm, hurricane, and storm surge watched could be required for a portion of these areas by early Monday.”

Indeed, Monday’s 11 a.m. advisory warned of the possibility of hurricane conditions for portions of the Florida peninsula, as well as a “dangerous” storm surge:

11am AST Monday, November 7 Key Messages for Subtropical Storm #Nicole. Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches have been issued for the east coast of Florida, and the Tropical Storm Watch has been changed to a Hurricane Watch for the NW Bahamas. Latest: https://t.co/cycFrL7kup pic.twitter.com/9wkF370eMr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 7, 2022

Current spaghetti models of the system show it pummeling the east coast of Florida, crossing the state and curving back out to sea or skimming the eastern seaboard, which would result in a true battering for the eastern portion of the Sunshine State.

The timing is of particular interest, given the political significance of election week. Gov. DeSantis, who is facing off against Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) on Tuesday, issued a caution to Floridians on Sunday.

“We are closely monitoring Invest 98L which has developed in the Southwest Atlantic. Floridians should prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents & beach erosion as early as Tuesday. Follow @FLSERT for up-to-date information,” he wrote:

Follow @FLSERT for up-to-date information. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 6, 2022

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced a Hurricane Watch in effect for “Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Martin, Palm Beach & St. Lucie Counties,” with another 11 counties under Tropical Storm watches:

🚨 Mon. 11/7/22 11AM: Hurricane watches are in effect for Brevard, Broward, Indian River, Martin, Palm Beach & St. Lucie Counties. 11 additional counties are under Tropical Storm watches. ⬇️ Know the difference between watches & warnings & heed all orders from local officials. pic.twitter.com/9ZnLKHFp9n — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) November 7, 2022

The possible storm comes roughly a month after Hurricane Ian battered the state’s west coast. Gov. DeSantis and state officials responded quickly, with power restored and bridges built in mere days.