Tulsi Gabbard Warns Michigan Voters About Prop 3 on Abortion: Essentially Allows ‘Infanticide’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democrat until recently, advised Michiganders against voting in favor of Proposal 3 on Tuesday, explaining that it will essentially legalize “infanticide” via legal loopholes.

Gabbard recently visited Michigan, her mother’s home state, while campaigning with Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D-MI) Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. During that time, families, as well as religious leaders, spoke to Gabbard about what she described as the “draconian” proposal, which is on the ballot this Tuesday.

“I want to tell you a little bit about this because it’s a really important question for voters. This does a few things,” she began, explaining that Proposal 3 “amends the state Constitution … overturning a law that requires abortion facilities to be licensed and inspected for the health and safety of women.”

“It includes legal loopholes that allow late-term and partial-birth abortions, which essentially is really infanticide. It also overturns a law that requires parents to know if their child is pursuing an abortion or gender hormone therapies,” Gabbard continued.

She warned that if voters approve this change to the state Constitution, it could have “devastating impacts” on Michigan families.

“I want to urge Michigan residents and voters to protect women, to protect parental rights, and protect our kids by voting against Proposal 3,” she urged:

Indeed, the proposal would amend the state’s Constitution, Gabbard added:

Every individual has a fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which entails the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care.

It should come as no surprise that Whitmer, a far-left Democrat, is in support of the proposal, as she failed to offer even one abortion restriction during her last debate against Dixon.

“We know that regulations will still be in effect. The simple truth is the way to protect women and ensure that future generations have the same rights we’ve had for 49 years is by adopting Proposal 3, and I will be a yes vote,” she said.

Dixon, however, highlighted the reality of Whitmer’s radical position, reminding voters that the governor has even voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion in the past.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re not being honest about what Proposal 3 is,” Dixon said during the debate.

“We know that Proposal 3 does remove parental consent. It also makes it so that you don’t have to be a doctor to perform an abortion, but it does align with her agenda. Her past — she’s voted against a ban on partial-birth abortion, and Proposal 3 allows abortion up to the moment of birth for any reason, including sex selection,” Dixon explained, emphasizing that it would be “the most radical abortion law in the entire country.”



