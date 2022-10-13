Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer refused to support restrictions on abortion during her debate against Republican opponent Tudor Dixon on Thursday.

The debate opened with a question on abortion, with both candidates being asked if they would offer any restrictions or exceptions on the issue of abortion. Despite being asked repeatedly by the moderator if she had any restrictions on abortion, Whitmer punted the question and gave no answer.

Whitmer said in her initial statement:

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, it took away rights that we’ve had for 49 years. Rights that I’ve had my whole life have now been ripped away from women and girls in this country. Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, with no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses.

WATCH: @GretchenWhitmer explains what's at stake this election. "Michigan could revert to a 1931 law that makes it a felony, no exceptions for rape or incest, criminalizing doctors and nurses…Our fundamental rights are at risk." #MIGovDebate pic.twitter.com/wUQdHMyIsF — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 13, 2022

The moderator pressed and pressed Whitmer to name any restrictions and she gave none.

Gretchen supports abortion up until the moment of birth, an extreme policy found only in China and North Korea. Her radical position is dangerous for Michigan. — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 13, 2022

Whitmer supports Prop 3 in Michigan, which will essentially liberalize abortion in the state if it passes, eliminating the rights of parents to deny their underage daughters an abortion while sanctioning the practice up until birth. As the Michigan Republican Party said in an email to Breitbart News:

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll showed that Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a six-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon — 53 percent to 47 percent. A Detroit News poll in early September showed Whitmer leading Dixon by 13 points.