Ohio Voters Approve State Amendment Banning Illegal Aliens from Voting

Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that clarifies that illegal aliens are banned from voting in local and state elections.

In Tuesday’s midterm elections, nearly 80 percent of Ohio voters approved a constitutional amendment certifying that only American citizens can vote in local and state elections and that illegal aliens are banned from participating.

With more than 70 percent of precincts reporting, nearly 2.7 million Ohio voters approved the amendment.

Ohio voters also widely approved a constitutional amendment — with 78 percent at 73 percent of precincts reporting — that more easily allows local and state judges to set higher bail for accused criminals to keep them in jail before trial.

