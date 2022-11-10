Voters in Barnstable County, Massachusetts elected Democrat Donna Buckley for sheriff, ensuring that the area’s cooperation with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency will soon come to an end.

On Tuesday’s elections, Buckley ran to replace longtime Sheriff James Cummings (R) with the promise that she will end Barnstable County’s 287(g) agreement with ICE. The 287(g) program allows local law enforcement to seamlessly identify criminal illegal aliens and turn them over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

Buckley said months ago:

The sheriff’s office should not be doing ICE’s job.The sheriff’s office should be focusing on all of the people who come out (of jail) and make sure they do not commit more crimes, that they do not have more victims, that they don’t overdose and die, that they don’t put our police at risk. …it needs to go.

A recent investigation, as Breitbart News reported in May, detailed the impact that ending 287(g) agreements has on local communities.

In Gwinnett County, Georgia, for example, Democrat Sheriff Keybo Taylor ended the county’s 287(g) agreement with ICE and, subsequently, began releasing criminal illegal aliens back into the community at a higher rate. From 2020 to 2021, the number of illegal aliens turned over to ICE by Gwinnett County was cut by 85 percent.

Last year, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that he would limit ICE’s use of the 287(g) program with local law enforcement agencies as part of the Biden administration’s larger efforts to gut interior immigration enforcement.

