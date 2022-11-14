Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Monday that he had tested positive for coronavirus just two days after meeting with President Joe Biden and other world leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The prime minister announced the news via his Facebook page, noting he was not experiencing symptoms but had tested positive after traveling to Indonesia for the G20 summit.

Hun Sen hosted the summit of world leaders just two days ago.

Biden and Hun Sen spent a great deal of time together during the summit, sitting next to each other at the gala dinner, greeting each other with a close handshake, and spending time together during a bilateral meeting.

During his opening remarks at the summit, Biden mistakenly referred to Hun Sen as the prime minister of Colombia without correcting his mistake at the time.

Biden is currently attending the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

It is unclear what precautions the White House will take after the news of Hun Sen’s infection.

The president was infected by the virus in July and has received five shots of the coronavirus vaccine. His last shot was administered in late October.

“Your old vaccine or your previous COVID infection will not give you maximum protection,” Biden said at the time, expressing concern that not enough Americans are getting booster shots.