Police are seeking a black male suspect after shots were reportedly fired on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) Charlottesville campus Sunday night.

UVA police indicated the shots were reportedly fired at Culbreth Garage. They issued an alert for students to “shelter in place” and described the suspect as “armed and dangerous.”

UVA police describe the suspect as “a black male, wearing a burgundy jacket or hoodie, blue jeans, and red shoes.”

