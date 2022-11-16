Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) reportedly said Wednesday that what he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have said about the future of the Republican Party is “remarkably similar.”

The comment comes after Schumer said in an interview with the New York Times he would like Republicans to work with Democrats in the aftermath of the midterm elections.

Schumer’s remarks precede a Senate Republican Conference meeting in which Republicans will have to choose between McConnell and Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), the outgoing National Republican Senatorial Committee chairman, as the new Senate minority leader.

Scott has made his case to fellow Senate Republicans as McConnell has increasingly made President Joe Biden and the congressional majorities in both chambers more successful

McConnell worked with congressional Democrats to provide the Republican votes necessary to pass various Democrat priorities, such as infrastructure, gun control, and others.

Indeed, as Politico noted, Biden is now one of the most legislatively successful presidents in modern history. And that success comes largely with the help of McConnell and Senate Republicans who helped pass the bills to further Biden’s agenda.

Nineteen Senate Republicans provided Democrats the votes necessary to break past the filibuster and pass the $1.2 trillion so-called infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Fourteen Senate Republicans voted to pass the CHIPS Act, a bill that would provide subsidies for the profitable semiconductor industry.

Fifteen Senate Republicans voted with Democrats to pass gun control.

Under McConnell, Senate Republicans repeatedly got beaten by Schumer, which led to a historic breaking of the legislative filibuster to protect his “ego.”

McConnell also lost to Democrats on legislative strategy by failing to hold up the CHIPS Act as leverage to prevent congressional Democrats from passing the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

Scott said regarding Senate Republicans’ strategy, “Yesterday’s announcement by Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer showed again that too many Senate Republicans, unfortunately, trusted Democrats and got duped. Some are pretending to be shocked. It’s not shocking at all.”

In contrast to McConnell, Scott has worked to provide a bold vision for Republicans that would rein in inflation, hold the Biden administration accountable, and combat woke policies in the government:

For those who want to get serious about ending reckless government spending and the devastating inflation it has caused, finally take action to protect Social Security and Medicare and preserve the promise of these programs for our children and grandchildren, hold government accountable from the FBI to the IRS, truly combat the extreme danger posed by Communist China and refocus our military on lethal defense instead of woke nonsense, I ask for your support in changing the direction of the Senate and rescuing America from the dangerous path Democrats have set it on.

Senate Republicans have increasingly backed Scott’s bid for Senate minority leader; on Tuesday, Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN) and Ron Johnson (R-WI) endorsed Scott’s bid for minority leader.