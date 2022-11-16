One of Two Illegal Aliens Accused of Murdering K9 Officer Ned Byrd to Plead Guilty to Federal Charges

One of two illegal aliens accused of murdering K9 officer and sheriff’s deputy Ned Byrd in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Wake County, North Carolina, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges.

Illegal alien brothers 25-year-old Alder Alfonso Sotelo and 29-year-old Arturo Marin Sotelo, both from Mexico, have been arrested and charged with the murder of 48-year-old Byrd after he was shot and killed on August 12 while exiting his unmarked patrol vehicle.

According to court records obtained by WRAL News, Marin Sotelo is expected to enter a guilty plea in federal court this week for illegal possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

In the murder case, Alfonso Sotelo and Marin Sotelo are facing life in prison without parole or the death penalty for Byrd’s killing. Police allege that Byrd was shot six times in the back of the head and that the illegal alien brothers planned to flee North Carolina after the murder to avoid arrest.

Alder Alfonso Sotelo and Arturo Marin Sotelo arrived illegally in the United States via the southern border on unknown dates. Arturo Marin Sotelo, in particular, was caught crossing the border in June 2010.

Wake County remains one of the nation’s most dangerous sanctuary jurisdictions, a prior investigation reveals. Almost 200 accused illegal aliens were released from the county jail in 2020.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.