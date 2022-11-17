Chuck Schumer Ripped After Admitting ‘Ultimate Goal’ to Grant Citizenship to ‘All’ Illegal Immigrants

A “path to citizenship” should be granted to “all” illegal aliens in the United States, according to Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer who received backlash online after arguing that such a move could solve the problem of the country’s declining population.

Standing outside the U.S. Capitol grounds on Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told the press that immigrants “make us stronger now more than ever.”

“Now more than ever, we’re short of workers,” he said. “We have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to.”

Schumer: Amnesty for Illegals Is "Only Way" for "Great Future in America" pic.twitter.com/7NlNzDSWHh — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 17, 2022

Consequently, he argued, “the only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants — the DREAMers,” referencing illegal immigrants brought to America by their parents, “and all of them.”

“Because our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers but [also] get a path to citizenship for all 11 million or however many undocumented there are here.”

During the conference, Senate Democrats called on 10 Senate Republicans to join them in passing an amnesty for millions of illegal aliens, enrolled and eligible for former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in the lame-duck Congress.

In response, many took to social media to slam the top Democrat’s remarks.

“@SenSchumer now wants amnesty for 11 million ‘undocumented’ individuals. That’s strange. He previously called them ‘illegal’ and said illegal immigration is ‘wrong,’”’ wrote Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ).

“Unfortunately, Democrats like Chuck have caved to the open borders lobby and woke mob,” he added.

.@SenSchumer now wants amnesty for 11 million ‘undocumented’ individuals. That’s strange. He previously called them ‘illegal’ and said illegal immigration is ‘wrong.’ Unfortunately, Democrats like Chuck have caved to the open borders lobby and woke mob. pic.twitter.com/Slq5P2SNrZ — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) November 16, 2022

“Instead of securing the border, the first thing Chuck Schumer wants to do is give amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants,” wrote Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio.

Instead of securing the border, the first thing Chuck Schumer wants to do is give amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants. https://t.co/bUlKdixQnt — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 16, 2022

“If Chuck Schumer is so concerned about the reproduction of Americans, then he should adamantly oppose abortion,” wrote Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). “That’s 63 million Americans which is far greater than 11 million illegal aliens.”

“Not going to happen @chuckschumer,” wrote Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who recently defeated Democrat Eric Lynn in Florida’s 13th District. “Many of my colleagues in the new majority like @monica4congress will agree with me.”

Not going to happen @chuckschumer . Many of my colleagues in the new majority like @monica4congress will agree with me. https://t.co/QcDXmOXe3d — Anna Paulina Luna (@VoteAPL) November 17, 2022

“The DNC has been quoting this 11 million number of illegal immigrants since 2005, when the Pew Research Center completed a deep study. In 2018, a Yale Study said the number was as high as 29 million. It’s around 40 million plus at this point,” wrote author Jeff Carlson.

“Schumer moves 11 million illegals to the front of the line – delaying every legal immigrant waiting in line 10 more years,” wrote former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell.

Schumer moves 11 million illegals to the front of the line – delaying every legal immigrant waiting in line 10 more years. https://t.co/PkGg3rn2Xw — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 16, 2022

“Chuck Schumer wants US tax payers to pay for housing, education, healthcare, food, and living expenses for 11 million illegal immigrants he thinks deserve amnesty because American citizens are not reproducing enough?” wrote Republican business owner Omar Navarro.

Chuck Schumer wants US tax payers to pay for housing, education, healthcare, food, and living expenses for 11 million illegal immigrants he thinks deserve amnesty because American citizens are not reproducing enough? — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) November 17, 2022

Some pointed to the hypocrisy of encouraging abortion while griping over the country’s declining population.

“Hey Chuck U — how many future workers are you willing to kill in the womb? You seem to LOVE doing that.. while allowing our borders to be flooded,” wrote talk radio host Joe “Pags” Pagliarulo.

“What a joke,” he added.

Hey Chuck U — how many future workers are you willing to kill in the womb? You seem to LOVE doing that.. while allowing our borders to be flooded. What a joke https://t.co/P1oltRVest — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) November 16, 2022

“So we need to open our borders to replace the Americans being killed by mass abortion?” asked conservative activist Tom Fitton.

So we need to open our borders to replace the Americans being killed by mass abortion? https://t.co/KtjwnxdSyH — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) November 16, 2022

Some also pointed to the racist nature of the remarks.

“WOW. I hope black people are listening. But if you aren’t: The party you continuously support encourages you to kill your babies while they know the population numbers are failing,” wrote former GOP congressional candidate Barrington Martin II.

“Instead of creating initiatives that support family building they rather displace you w/ immigrants,” he added.

WOW. I hope black people are listening. But if you aren't:

The party you continuously support encourages you to kill your babies while they know the population numbers are failing. Instead of creating initiatives that support family building they rather displace you w/immigrants. — Barrington Martin II (@_BarringtonII) November 16, 2022

“Giving citizenship to 11 million illegals will replace the 13+ million black babies that were murdered by abortion since 1973,” wrote Shukri Abdirahman, a Somali-American who ran for Congress this year as a Republican in Minnesota.

“By Schumer’s racist party’s design, blacks are the least reproductive population in America,” she added.

Giving citizenship to 11 million illegals will replace the 13+ million black babies that were murdered by abortion since 1973. By Schumer's racist party's design, blacks are the least reproductive population in America. https://t.co/gWapV7x4Pj — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) November 17, 2022

Others noted that Schumer was essentially calling for a “replacement” of white Americans with immigrants, something generally regarded by Democrats as a right-wing conspiracy.

“Is Schumer saying we’re going to replace Americans with immigrants… because the media said that’s not happening,” wrote GOP strategist Ryan James Girdusky.

“Schumer: It’s not ‘replacement theory,’ that’s a ridiculous invention of the Far Right. But yes, we are 100% going to replace you with illegal migrants…,” mocked Steve Cortes, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Schumer: It’s not “replacement theory,” that’s a ridiculous invention of the Far Right. But yes, we are 100% going to replace you with illegal migrants…pic.twitter.com/aB2lBisP8M — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) November 17, 2022

“Is Schumer saying what I think he is?” asked author Mike Cernovich.

In addition, some saw the plan as a move to grant Democrats electoral gains.

“In other words they want more voters,” wrote former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In other words they want more voters https://t.co/XfZm6cyLHP — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 16, 2022

“Populism is taking the American vote. Looks like the Dems are looking for a new voting base,” wrote investigative reporter Joshua Philipp.

Others highlighted the association between such an initiative and the lack of border security.

“Now you know why the border’s open. Schumer admits he wants illegals amnestied!” wrote Dr. Sebastian Gorka, former adviser to former President Donald Trump.

Now you know why the border's open. Schumer admits he wants illegals amnestied! pic.twitter.com/BcGi1PmbBi — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) November 17, 2022

“Does Senate GOP leadership have a rebuttal to the top Dem detailing plans to replace higher-paid US workers w/lower-paid illegal workers? In the middle of history’s worst border disaster? With record #’s outside labor force?” asked former Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

Does Senate GOP leadership have a rebuttal to the top Dem detailing plans to replace higher-paid US workers w/lower-paid illegal workers? In the middle of history’s worst border disaster? With record #’s outside labor force? Or are we too busy planning the next codel to Ukraine? https://t.co/6KmDNGTKMW — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 16, 2022

“Or are we too busy planning the next codel to Ukraine?” he added.

Schumer, who once proclaimed “illegal immigration will be a thing of the past,” has long sought to remake the nation’s immigration laws.

Last year, he asserted that amnesty and migrants are needed to prevent labor shortages.