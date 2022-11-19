The establishment media has shifted its position at least four times on the significance of Hunter Biden’s laptop story after more than two years since Breitbart News’s Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris broke the story at the New York Post.

On Thursday, Politico’s Heidi Przybyla and Jordan Carney claimed: “no evidence has publicly emerged that his [Joe Biden] decisions were affected by his son’s business.”

That President Joe Biden’s judgment has been uninfected by his family business with foreign actors is a different position than the media took just months and years prior.

Starting shortly after Morris’s bombshell broke in October 2020, the Washington Post’s “fact checker” suggested the laptop was not real, claiming the outlet “has not been able to verify or authenticate these emails.” The paper also claimed the emails were “unverified” and had not been “authenticated.” More than a year later, the WaPo would confirm Morris’s report.

While the media failed to report the laptop’s emails were “authentic,” many in the media started to spin a new story. The media claimed the “Laptop from Hell” was “Russian disinformation.”

At least 15 establishment media personalities suggested Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian disinformation. CNN’s Brian Stelter, who has since been fired, falsely claimed that “U.S. authorities are seeing if those emails we just talked about are connected to an ongoing Russian disinformation effort.”

Daily Beast reporter Wajahat Ali tweeted, “Good. Russian disinformation meant to harm our democracy shouldn’t be given mainstream platforms.” MSNBC contributor Ben Rhodes suggested a similar idea: “The right to spread false Russian disinformation about American political leaders on social media platforms is not the hill I would choose to die on,” he said.

7) Perhaps the biggest single source of the Hunter “disinformation” fake news was none other than @brhodes, who has actually bragged about his ability to manipulate gullible reporters pic.twitter.com/AhaZPoiQOS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 21, 2021

The story changed yet again when the media finally acknowledged Hunter’s laptop was not Russian propaganda. The new, updated defense was that though the emails looked bad for Hunter, Joe Biden was not involved in the family’s business deals revealed in the emails.

“The Post did not find evidence that Joe Biden personally benefited from or knew details about the transactions with CEFC,” the Washington Post reported on the laptop’s authentication in March 2022: