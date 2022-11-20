As more details are being released about how the Club Q shooting suspect was subdued, numerous outlets have indicated that a patron took away the suspect’s handgun and then “hit him with it.”

CNN reported that Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) indicated “one of the customers took a handgun from the gunman and hit him with it.”

The New York Times noted the same thing, adding Suthers’ observation that the patron who took the gun lay on top of the shooting suspect, holding him down until police arrived.

Suthers said, “It was quite something.”

He added, “It happened quite quickly.”

Breitbart News pointed out 911 calls regarding a shooting at Club Q began coming in just before midnight on Saturday. At least five people were killed and 18 were wounded in the attack.

Colorado Springs police made it clear they can not say that all 18 of the wounded individuals were shot, suggesting some may have been hurt in other ways while attempting to flee.

It was soon evident that the shooting suspect, a 22-year-old who had a run-in with police in 2021 after allegedly threatening his mother with a homemade bomb, was reportedly stopped by patrons in the club.

Club Q praised the patrons who acted so quickly, saying, “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

