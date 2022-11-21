Most believe the incoming Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives should take action, including investigating Hunter Biden and ending the January 6 committee, November’s Harris Poll/HarrisX survey revealed.

The survey found Americans desiring the House to take a series of actions — some of which could happen with Republicans taking over the lower chamber.

Nearly two-thirds, 65 percent, agree that the House should investigate the “Hunter Biden laptop,” specifically.

Further, 71 percent said the House should “investigate the origins” of the Chinese coronavirus, and 77 percent believe the House should “investigate the FBI and whether politics has been playing a role in its actions.”

Another 74 percent said Congress should investigate tech companies and if they have been censoring speech, and 62 percent said the House should “end the January 6 committee” altogether.

The survey, taken November 16-17, 2022, among 2,212 registered voters, coincides with members of what will be a Republican-led House announcing an investigation into the Biden family business.

“I want to be clear, this is an investigation of Joe Biden,” Rep. James Comer (R-TN) of the Oversight Committee said. “The Biden family’s business dealings implicate a wide range of criminality, from human trafficking to potential violations of the Constitution.”

Comer added that in the next Congress, the committee “will evaluate the status of Joe Biden’s relationship with his family’s foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars or influence.”

NOW – Republicans announce an investigation into Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/qEaVgHwMI9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 17, 2022

“We find evidence that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were involved in a scheme to try to get China to buy liquified natural gas. People are in outrage over China buying farmland in the Dakotas. What about China starting to buy into our American energy industry?” he asked, as Republicans made it clear the investigation will involve probes into the possibility of wire fraud, tax evasion, money laundering, and more.

In 2018 and 2020, Breitbart Senior Contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer published Secret Empires and Profiles in Corruption. Each book hit #1 on the New York Times bestseller list and exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China less than two weeks after the trip. Schweizer’s work also uncovered the Biden family’s other vast and lucrative foreign deals and cronyism. Breitbart Political Editor Emma-Jo Morris’s investigative work at the New York Post on the Hunter Biden “laptop from hell” also captured international headlines when she, along with Miranda Devine, revealed that Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter’s businesses, appearing to even have a 10 percent stake in a company the scion formed with officials at the highest levels of the Chinese Communist Party.