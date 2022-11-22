Biden Family Gives Exclusive Access to Vogue for ‘Private’ Wedding After Shutting out Press

Vogue Magazine debuted an exclusive cover to President Joe Biden’s granddaughter’s wedding on Tuesday after the White House shut out the general press.

Vogue featured Biden’s granddaughter Naomi on the cover sitting on the couch with her grandmother Jill Biden to mark the lavish ceremony on the White House lawn, followed by a reception in the building.

For Vogue's special digital cover, Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, opens up about planning a White House wedding, and the details—no matter how small—that made it a spectacular family affair. https://t.co/B97vxf8ZAK — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 22, 2022

The White House blocked all general press access to the wedding, even though it was held in the government building known as “the People’s House,” arguing it was “private.”

“This is going to be, you know, the wedding of the First Lady and the President’s first grandchild, and these are their wishes,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said on Friday, defending their decision. “They want it to be private, and we’re going to respect their wishes.”

But that only ensured that Vogue could get exclusive access, featuring photos from a glamorous photoshoot and a glowing profile.

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and has reportedly lived in the White House with the president and first lady since August.

The article notes wedding planners included President Biden’s favorite ice cream on the dessert menu and added a special entree for Naomi’s father, Hunter Biden, to include his favorite dish Chicken Pot Pie.

The gushing profile noted Naomi has “Audrey Hepburn brows and honey-colored hair” and “is not a far cry from the Princess of Monaco.”

“Biden’s elegant beauty look. Her honeyed brunette lengths were swept back into a sleek Old Hollywood royalty-worthy updo, while her soft, lit-from-within makeup was punctuated by a diffused cat eye and pretty pink lip,” another portion of the article read.