Joe Biden on Thanksgiving: Americans Purchasing Semi-Automatic Weapons Is ‘Just Sick’

President Joe Biden unleashed his disgust for semi-automatic weapons on Thanksgiving, vowing to ban them in the United States.

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick. Just sick,” he said. “It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero.”

The president commented to reporters during his visit to a fire station on Nantucket Island during his Thanksgiving vacation. He brought pies to firefighters for their Thanksgiving celebration.

But he also shared his thoughts on gun control when he was asked about the recent shooting at a Wal-Mart, where a manager allegedly opened fire on employees with a handgun, killing six.

“Not a single solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers,” Biden continued, after condemning the idea of Americans purchasing semi-automatic firearms.

The president said he would continue pushing for a ban on so-called “assault weapons” despite Democrats losing their majority in the House of Representatives.

“I’m going to do it whenever – I’ve got to make that assessment as I get in and start counting votes,” he said.

Biden has repeatedly vowed to ban so-called “assault weapons,” despite being powerless to do so.

“Who in God’s name to have — needs to have a — the ability to fire anywhere from 30 to 200 rounds and five times the speed that come out of a regular — a regular rifle or bu- — or pistol?” he ranted during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October.