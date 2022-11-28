DC Public Schools Required Negative Coronavirus Test to Return After Thanksgiving

Children attending DC Public Schools were required to produce a negative coronavirus test result before returning to school on the Monday after the Thanksgiving break.

According to the DC Public Schools (DCPS) website, schools distributed test kits prior to Thanksgiving break, demanding that “students will need to take a COVID-19 test on Sunday, November 27.”

Parents or guardians were then instructed to upload the student’s test results on the day they took the test.

Under the FAQ, DCPS emphasizes that “Yes! All DCPS students are expected to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 test administered within 24 hours prior to their return to school on Monday, November 28.”

“All students who return after November 28 will also be required to show proof of a negative test before their return,” it adds, not appearing to provide an exception for those who were vaccinated.

The website notes that DCPS will implement this testing program following the winter break as well. According to DCist, this is not the first time DCPS has implemented this requirement, doing so last January and August as well:

All students and staff are expected to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school on Monday. ⏰ Set a reminder to upload your results at https://t.co/VbP4UTkAuR. Thanks for doing your part to keep DCPS safe for everyone. pic.twitter.com/vUz40q4wtk — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) November 26, 2022

DCPS reported Monday afternoon that more than 38,000 students and staff provided coronavirus test results, and 171 students and 82 staff members tested positive for the virus and “are quarantined”:

Thank you for supporting a safe return from Thanksgiving Break. More than 38,000 students and staff provided a COVID-19 test result. As of 11:00 am today, 171 students & 82 staff reported a positive test and are quarantined. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/VbP4UTl8kp. — DC Public Schools (@dcpublicschools) November 28, 2022

Moms for Liberty is among those highlighting the public school testing program being forced upon children in the nation’s capital:

“Everyone in America needs to be aware of this,” the group wrote:

Everyone in America needs to be aware of this.👇 https://t.co/UuH7o4s95s — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 28, 2022

The mortality rate for the Chinese coronavirus among children is extremely low, and states such as Florida are actively advising against vaccines for healthy children, despite the push from federal health officials. That aside, however, the vaccines do not prevent one from contracting the virus or spreading it, despite initial misinformation from President Joe Biden.