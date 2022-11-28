Georgia’s Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is narrowly edging out Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in the state’s upcoming Senate runoff race, a Phillips Academy poll found.

The survey shows Walker leading Warnock by one point, or 48 percent to the Democrat’s 47 percent. The narrow lead is well within the survey’s +/- 3.3 margin of error.

Furthermore, five percent of voters remain undecided — enough to swing the race in either direction.

Despite that, Warnock is maintaining an advantage among the key demographics, including independent voters, leading by three percent. He also has the edge among male voters (50 percent), rural voters (64 percent), and leads among suburban voters by three percent as well.

Walker has the lead among white voters, while Warnock leads among black voters.

The survey was conducted November 26-27, 2022, among 862 likely Georgia voters:

Prior to the midterm election, poll after poll showed a narrow race but in Walker’s favor. A Data for Progress survey taken days before Election Day showed Walker up by a single percentage point, as did a WANF-TV/Landmark survey. A FOX 5/InsiderAdvantage survey released right before the election showed Walker up by two percent, and a Trafalgar Group survey showed the Republican up by three percent.

The final RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls predicted Walker up by 1.4 percent — a significant shift from the reality, as Warnock ended up leading Walker by 0.9 percent in the actual race.

The Senate race went to a runoff following the midterm elections after neither candidate reached the 50 percent threshold. According to the results, less than one percent separated the two candidates, as Warnock led by 36,465 votes, per the Associated Press.

The outcome of the race, however, will not alter the balance of power in the Senate, as Democrats have already secured 50 seats to maintain their slim majority, with Vice President Kamala Harris acting as the tie breaker.

Speaking during a recent interview on Breitbart News Saturday, Herschel Walker accused his Democrat opponent of using a misleading campaign message to dissuade voters from supporting him.

“They just had a fundraiser, Sen. Warnock had a fundraiser, in my hometown with a guy that said that he coached me in football. The guy never coached me. He was a defensive back coach, never coached me,” the former NFL star explained:

.@ReverendWarnock is lying again. Curtis Dixon was never Herschel’s coach, teacher, or close to him. He must stop lying. Dixon stole from St. Galilee Missionary Baptist Church and was ordered to give the money back. Just like Warnock, Dixon took from the needy to enrich himself. https://t.co/0CsD8YMndu — Team Herschel (@TeamHerschel) November 22, 2022

“The guy also took funds from another church, and he had a lawsuit against that, so it seems like Sen. Warnock want to continue to mislead people just to win this election and lie to people just to win this election, and also mistreat the church because that’s what this guy did as well,” Walker added.

The election takes place Tuesday, December 6.