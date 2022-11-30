A Walmart employee who survived the November 22, 2022, shooting filed a $50 million lawsuit Tuesday, claiming Walmart failed to act approximately two months ago when she says she complained about the alleged shooter.

Breitbart News noted that the alleged shooter, 31-year-old Andre Bing, had been with Walmart since 2010.

Bing allegedly began firing on co-workers in the store’s breakroom on November 22, killing six. He left behind a “death note” in which he talked of being “led by Satan” and wherein he also suggested “bitter seed apricots” cure cancer.

The Hill and the Associated Press reported Walmart employee Donya Prioleau indicates she filed a complaint against Bing “two months prior to the shooting,”

Prioleau’s lawsuit claims she filed a complaint using the Walmart Global Ethics Statement Form, noting that Bing had allegedly “bizarrely and inappropriately commented on [her] age.”

The suit claims Bing had also allegedly picked on Prioleau, calling her “poor and being short” and also calling her a “bitch.”

The suit further claims Bing had allegedly threatened violence and said that people would “remember [his] name.”

