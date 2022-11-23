The gunman who allegedly opened fire in a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart Tuesday night, killing six, has been identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing.

Breitbart News reported that a gunman who opened fire was allegedly a store employee with a pistol.

Andre Bing identified as Chesapeake Walmart shooter who killed six https://t.co/imuRFSbyS2 pic.twitter.com/Y1zBzLR2rR — New York Post (@nypost) November 23, 2022

CNN spoke with “two law enforcement sources, an eyewitness and a source familiar with the matter” and ascertained the alleged gunman was a manager who served as “team lead” for the Chesapeake “Walmart’s overnight shift.”

NBC News noted that Walmart released a statement in which they said Bing had been with the company since 2010.

The City of Chesapeake tweeted:

We are still communicating with the victims’ families and will release their information as soon as possible. We can confirm that the shooter was 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. He was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines on his person. — City of Chesapeake (@AboutChesapeake) November 23, 2022

Twenty-seven-year-old Shaundrayia Reese worked with Bing at the Chesapeake Walmart from 2014-2018. Reese told NBC News that Bing “didn’t do social media. He put tape on his phone, on the camera. Always used to tell us the government was watching.”

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon used a Facebook post to lament news of a Walmart employee allegedly carrying out the store shooting: “The devastating news of last night’s shooting at our Chesapeake, VA store at the hands of one of our associates has hit our Walmart family hard. My heart hurts for our associates and the Chesapeake community who have lost or injured loved ones. We are here for them today and in the challenging days ahead they will have our support.”

Breitbart News reported that Walmart banned customers from openly carrying handguns in its stores for self-defense in 2019.

CEO McMillon announced the open carry ban, saying, “We believe the opportunity for someone to misinterpret a situation, even in open carry states, could lead to tragic results. We hope that everyone will understand the circumstances that led to this new policy and will respect the concerns of their fellow shoppers and our associates.”

