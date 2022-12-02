President Joe Biden condemned Hitler on Friday after rapper Kanye West unleashed a torrent of antisemitic comments on Thursday.

“I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure,” The White House posted on Biden’s Twitter account on Friday.

West sparked outrage and disgust during an interview with broadcaster Alex Jones on Thursday after he said, “I like Hitler” and praised the notorious historical figure for “good things” he did.

“We gotta stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” the anti-Semitic rapper added.

The White House appeared ready to react to West’s comments on the president’s Twitter account on Friday morning.

I just want to make a few things clear: The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 2, 2022

The president criticized broadcasters and social media companies for allowing West to make his bigoted comments on their platforms.

“Instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” he said.

Biden also suggested that Republicans should universally and publicly condemn West for his antisemitic comments.

“Silence is complicity,” he concluded.

Twitter, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, suspended West from the platform for posting an image of the Jewish Star of David united with the Nazi Swastika.

“FAFO,” Musk wrote on Twitter after the decision, using an abbreviation for the words “f**k around and find out.”