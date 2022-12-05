Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) has a slim lead over Republican Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff race, a Patriot Polling survey released Sunday found.

The survey, released two days ahead of the highly anticipated runoff, shows a tight race, with Warnock leading by 1.7 percent, or garnering 48.7 percent to Walker’s 47 percent support. However, 4.3 percent remain undecided — enough to swing the race in either direction.

Per the survey:

Warnock holds minor leads among women and Independents, and holds major leads among college educated voters, Democrats, and those earning $50-100k/year. Walker holds minor leads among men and those earning $100k+/year. Walker holds a major lead among non-college educated voters, Republicans, and those earning $50-100k/year:

The survey coincides with a SurveyUSA poll released last week, showing the Democrat senator leading the Republican Senate hopeful by three percent:

However, an Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released last week showed Warnock leading by even less — two percent:

Further, a Phillips Academy survey showed Walker overtaking Warnock by one percent:

Notably, the final RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls showed Walker leading by an average of 1.4 percent, but it was Warnock who ended up leading the Republican by less than one percent. However, Warnock failed to reach the 50 percent threshold, leading to the forthcoming December 6 runoff in the Peach State.

Walker offered his final plea to voters during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, emphasizing the importance of turnout on Tuesday.

“We’ve had record-breaking early voting,” he said, warning of the consequences of Warnock retaining his seat.

“Otherwise, if you don’t turn out, we’re gonna continue to have the high gas prices. [We’re] gonna continue to have the high grocery prices. [We’ll] continue to have the crime in the street [and] these open borders. We will continue to have those things if people don’t turn out and vote. So vote, vote, vote,” Walker added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.