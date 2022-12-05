MSNBC Tries to Conflate Kanye West’s Antisemitic Rants with Conservative Values

MSNBC commentators and hosts made an effort to conflate Kanye West’s recent antisemitic rants with conservative values shortly after the rapper’s appearance on the Alex Jones Show, where he bizarrely stated, “I like Hitler,” and referred to himself as a “Nazi,” among other sentiments.

“This kind of embrace, the most bigoted hatful fringe elements is emblematic of the bigger vibes of conservatism,” MSNBC’s Chris Hayes said.

“The ‘red pill’ often ends up being, like, ‘See through the liberal media, and see that the world is controlled by a Jewish conspiracy,'” Hayes added.

Another commentator on MSNBC was heard bizarrely referring to the Republican Party as the “Herschel Walker Nazi Trump Party.”

“Many other Republican leaders are still dancing around this,” the MSNBC guest said. “And these swing voters in Atlanta, they’re going to turn out to vote for the Herschel Walker Nazi Trump Party? I just don’t think they are.”

Another MSNBC contributor stated, “The Republican Party has been trying to prop Kanye West up, because they like having him echoing their white nationalist talking points, except that now he’s getting too extreme for even them.”

The establishment media’s attempts at conflating West’s views with the Republican Party come after the rapper has gone on a series of antisemitic rants that started in October, causing him to be “canceled” by a slew of entities, as well as banned from Elon Musk’s Twitter.

West’s recent remarks have also been condemned by a plethora of figures in the conservative movement.

