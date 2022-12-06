Three House Republicans Help Democrats Pass Amnesty for Illegal Alien Relatives of U.S. Service Members

Three House Republicans voted with Democrats on Tuesday to pass an amnesty for illegal alien relatives of United States service members and allows the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary to cancel deportations for criminal illegal aliens who previously served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Maria Salazar (R-FL), and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) voted with 217 House Democrats to approve the amnesty that secures green cards for illegal aliens with family ties to U.S. service members.

President Joe Biden’s White House urged Congress to pass the amnesty.

All other House Republicans — with the exception of Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) and Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL), who did not vote — voted against the amnesty.

The amnesty, among other things, would help secure green cards for illegal alien family members of U.S. service members. Illegal alien service members who served honorably for at least two years would also be eligible for green cards.

Likewise, the amnesty fast-tracks naturalization for illegal alien service members, allows deported service members to apply for green cards, and, most notably, gives power to the DHS secretary to cancel deportation orders for an illegal alien service member or veteran, including those with violent criminal histories, and provide them with a green card.

The amnesty, in addition, would create the Military Family Immigration Advisory Committee where members, chosen by the DHS secretary, would review deportation orders for illegal alien service members and their illegal alien relatives to determine whether prosecutorial discretion should be used.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, as part of provisions in the amnesty, would be subject to annual trainings on how to avoid deporting illegal alien service members and their illegal alien family members.

Already, foreign nationals serving in the U.S. Armed Forces receive some of the most generous immigration benefits provided by the federal government.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), for example, ensures that legal immigrants serving in the U.S. Armed Forces are afforded the fastest track to naturalized American citizenship over any other group of green card-holders.

