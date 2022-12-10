Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Underwater on Nearly Every Key Issue

President Joe Biden’s approval is underwater on nearly every key issue, a Yahoo!/YouGov survey released this week found.

Biden’s overall approval is net negative, as 42 percent of adults approve and 52 percent disapprove. That figure hardly improves among registered voters, as 45 percent approve and 54 percent disapprove.

Biden Job Approval Among adults (1,635):

Approve 42%

Disapprove 52%

.

Among RV (1,204):

Approve 45%

Disapprove 54% .@YouGovAmerica/@YahooNews, 12/1-5https://t.co/ARsTCXftrR — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 8, 2022

Biden fails to perform much better on key issues facing the country. For instance, Biden has a net -21 percent approval on the economy, as most, 56 percent, disapprove and 35 percent approve. Notably, 40 percent “strongly” disapprove of his handling of the economy, compared to just 12 percent who “strongly” approve.

Independents, specifically, have an even more negative view: 62 percent disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, compared to 30 percent who approve — a difference of 32 percent.

This negative approval trend continues for a variety of issues.

Race:

39 percent approve

44 percent disapprove

Guns:

34 percent approve

52 percent disapprove

Climate change:

40 percent approve

44 percent disapprove

Crime:

33 percent approve

53 percent disapprove

Abortion:

39 percent approve

47 percent disapprove

Inflation:

31 percent approve

59 percent disapprove

Biden earned a net positive approval on only one issue — coronavirus, 48 percent approval to 41 percent disapproval. Even so, his approval on this issue is underwater among independents, 48 percent of whom disapprove compared to 42 percent who approve.

The survey was taken December 1-5, 2022, among 1,635 U.S. adults and follows a preliminary national exit poll on election night last month which found 66 percent indicating that Biden should not run for president again in 2024.

Similarly, a Politico survey released in November found that just over a quarter, 28 percent, believe Biden should run for office again, and of those, just 15 percent said he “definitely” should seek a second term. Sixty-five percent, however, said Biden should not run for office again.

However, that will likely do nothing to stop Biden, who reportedly intends to run, with the support of his family.

A senior advisor recently told Fox News, “As the President has said, he intends to run for reelection,” adding that is “something both Dr. Biden and the family fully support.”