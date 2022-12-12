Restaurant Employee Fatally Shoots Alleged Armed Attacker

A restaurant employee managed to pull his own gun then shoot and kill an alleged armed robber in Warner Robins, Georgia last week.

FOX News reported the shooting on December 11, 2022, noting that the incident occurred at an American Philly N Wings restaurant and the employee was pistol whipped before being able to pull his gun.

The employee fought with the alleged armed robber, attempting to take away his gun, then ultimately pulled his gun and fired three shots, hitting the suspect twice.

13WMAZ noted the alleged armed robber fled the scene but was soon captured by police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The deceased suspect was identified as 23-year-old Joshua Hickey.

Police Sergeant Justin Clark said, “The restaurant worker was struck, hit the ground. As he was coming back up, he drew his own legally-owned firearm and fired three shots at Mr. Hickey. Mr. Hickey was struck twice and fled on foot.”

The restaurant employee was not harmed.

