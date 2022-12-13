There is proof that the medical establishment targeted “scientific dissenters” as part of an overarching attempt to control the narrative on the Chinese coronavirus, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said during a roundtable discussion on Tuesday.
“Part of this issue and other issues with COVID … goes back to an attempt to enforce one acceptable narrative on all these issues.” DeSantis stated during the roundtable discussion, pointing to the censorship of Dr. Jay Bhattachary on Twitter, specifically.
We saw that over and over again. And I think that ultimately, your policies or your positions or your analysis of this medical science should stand on its own. And if it’s not able to accept criticism, if you can’t defend the policy against valid criticism, then maybe you need to be looking in the mirror, but that’s not what these elite wanted to do.
Twitter 1.0’s blacklisting of @DrJBhattacharya, which was uncovered in the Twitter Files, is proof that Big Tech and the medical establishment targeted scientific dissenters to control the narrative around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/PY5OjBhxnv
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022
Twitter, prior to Musk’s takeover, temporarily censored Florida Surgeon Joseph Ladapo after he announced the state’s updated guidance, advising against mRNA shots for males under the age of 40. The report cited an 84 percent increase in “the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39-years-old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination.”
This month, Missouri and Louisiana released the transcript of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s deposition as part of their lawsuit against federal officials and Biden administration over the alleged collusion with social media companies “to control not only what you think, but especially what you say” as it relates to the Chinese coronavirus, as stated by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry (R).
Fauci conveniently said he “could not recall” 174 times during the deposition, and while he claimed to be “so disassociated” from social media, he admitted that he engaged in talks with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and revealed that his daughter worked for Twitter.
