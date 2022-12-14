Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Jonathan Thompson, the CEO of the National Sheriffs’ Association, discussed the border human rights “train wreck” on Blackburn’s Unmuted with Marsha podcast.

Blackburn discussed how Mexican cartels were active in her state and she said that many sheriffs in Tennessee may not be prepared to fight against the cartels.

“I hear from our sheriffs that they say, we don’t have the training and the equipment to go head to head with these drug dealers or people that are, that have been trained on how to push these drugs into communities,” Blackburn said.

Thompson described the border as a “human rights train wreck,” noting that it impacts Americans across the country:

You know, the criminal mind is, is devious beyond words. And the cartels though, are smart beyond words. They have more money, they have more technology, they have more people, they have more resources at their disposal, and they’ve got a willing customer and addicted customer as well. Now what’s happened even more so is this human smuggling is just a tragic, tragic situation. We are becoming our own human rights train wreck along the southern border, and we’ve got to stand up and we’ve gotta say, enough is enough. The cartels are sophisticated, they have an enormous network of financial support, and they have a very deep desire to make money. And, and, and I like to say they wake up every day wondering how can they make more money off the backs of the Americans? How can they take from America, which is what they want.

Breitbart News reported that 7,400 migrants crossed the Mexican border to El Paso, Texas over the weekend.

Thompson added, “We’ve gotta stand tall and people like you are helping us do that.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.