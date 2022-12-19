Former President Donald Trump maintains the lead in Cygnal’s hypothetical 2024 Republican primary race poll, while potential competitor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) slightly gains since the midterm election.

Trump continued to lead potential GOP presidential candidates — including 11 Republicans with national profiles — in the hypothetical 2024 Republican primary field from Cygnal. However, since October, Trump saw a five percent drop in supper as Florida’s governor is not only five percent behind.

In October, Trump had support from 45 percent of the respondents, as DeSantis showed support from 26 percent. Former Vice President Mike Pence, Nikki Haley, and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) rounded out the top five with nine percent, three percent, and three percent.

In December, the poll showed that of the 1,019 likely 2024 GOP primary voters for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, 40 percent would support Trump, while 35 percent would support DeSantis. Still in the top five, Pence had support from seven percent, Haley with four percent, and Cheney with three percent.

Cygnal’s December polling memo showed that the hypothetical primary race draws closer as Trump leads with younger voters and moderate voters, while DeSantis has support from the older voters. Additionally, middle-aged voters are split between them.

“There is a trend beginning to develop among age groups for the Republican Party — younger voters are staying with the former President while the older voting block is moving toward DeSantis, and middle-aged voters remain split between the two,” said Cygnal political strategist Mitchell Brown.

The likely Republican primary voters were still incredibly concerned about pocketbook issues. Fifty-five percent of the respondents said they were mainly concerned about economic issues as their top issue. Of the 55 percent, 42 percent said inflation and the cost of living, while 13 percent said economy and jobs.

There was also 19 percent who said their top concern is illegal immigration. With male respondents over 70, immigration surpassed inflation as the top concern.

The 1,019 respondents were interviewed from December 12 to 14. There was also a 3.07 margin of error.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.