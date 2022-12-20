Democrats Exclude 4 Republicans from California Latino Legislative Caucus

Democrats are excluding three new Hispanic Republicans from the California Latino Legislative Caucus (CLLC), despite the fact that more Latino voters are finding a home in the GOP, in California and elsewhere.

The Sacramento Bee reported on Monday:

Democratic lawmakers created the caucus 50 years ago and excluded Republicans from the beginning. It is one of two ethnic caucuses in the California Legislature that prevent GOP members from joining, and the policy has been a point of contention from time to time when multiple Hispanic Republicans win state office. … Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) renewed the debate just as the state’s Republican party made inroads with conservative Hispanic leaders. GOP Assembly members Juan Alanis of Modesto, Kate Sanchez of Orange County and Josh Hoover of Folsom secured wins in the midterm election, growing the number of Latino Republicans in the Legislature to four. Ochoa Bogh renewed the debate just as the state’s Republican party made inroads with conservative Hispanic leaders. GOP Assembly members Juan Alanis of Modesto, Kate Sanchez of Orange County and Josh Hoover of Folsom secured wins in the midterm election, growing the number of Latino Republicans in the Legislature to four.

Democrats at the national level have also been accused of blocking Republican elected representatives from joining ethnic and racial interest groups such as the Congressional Black Caucus.

