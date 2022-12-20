Joe Biden Prepares to Host Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House

President Joe Biden plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, in his latest effort to show solidarity with Ukraine after the Russian invasion.

The president’s public schedule remains empty, but reports noted Tuesday that Zelensky would travel to Washington, DC, and appear in person on Capitol Hill to lobby for continued support for his country.

Zelensky will not leave Washington, DC, without a warm welcome from Biden, as reports detail plans for the Ukrainian president to visit the White House.

The president has taken pride in his unfailing support for Ukraine after Russia invaded, rallying American allies to their cause.

“The idea that Putin is ever going to defeat Ukraine is beyond comprehension,” Biden said earlier in December after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the ongoing conflict.

Biden is eager to announce his decision to provide Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, according to reports, to bolster their defense against Russia, an announcement that is likely to solidify America’s support.

Plans are underway for Zelensky to address Congress on Wednesday night, although they are not confirmed due to security reasons.

Congress is already working on providing an additional $45 billion in military and economic aid for Ukraine in the massive $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill currently making its way through Congress.

The additional spending is on top of the existing $66 billion already approved by Congress for Ukraine and its defense.

News of funding for a proposed Ukrainian Independence Park in Washington, DC, also emerged after members of Congress released the text of the massive spending package.