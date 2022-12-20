Report: Volodymyr Zelesnky to Visit Congress on Wednesday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Congress on Wednesday, according to a report released on Tuesday.

Punchbowl News reported that Zelensky could visit the Capitol Building; however, the visit could be called off due to security concerns.

The potential visit would mark his first trip to D.C. since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began.

In a letter on Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) urged lawmakers to come to the Capitol on Wednesday night for a “very special focus on Democrat Wednesday night.”

Zelensky is likely to meet with congressional leadership and heads of national security-related committees.

The Ukrainian leader’s potential visit to Washington, DC, would come as Congress is working to pass a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which would provide Ukraine with $45 billion in military and economic aid. Congress has already appropriated Ukraine $66 billion in aid.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has said that the number one priority for Republicans is to provide more aid to Ukraine.

The omnibus bill would also create a Ukrainian Independence Park in Washington, DC.

Pelosi said on Tuesday night that a potential Zelensky visit would bring “honor to Congress:”

Speaker Pelosi, on a potential Zelensky visit to the Capitol on Wednesday: “it would bring honor to Congress” pic.twitter.com/fiVewAZqlx — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) December 20, 2022

CNN reported that President Joe Biden and Zelensky plan to meet at the White House on Wednesday.

