Nancy Pelosi: ‘The Fight for Ukraine Is the Fight for Democracy’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Wednesday that the “fight for Ukraine is the fight for Democracy itself” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prepares to address a joint session of Congress.

Pelosi wrote, “The fight for Ukraine is the fight for Democracy itself. Slava Ukraini. -NP,” saying “Glory to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian national salute, which is often used as a symbol of resistance.

Pelosi released her statement as Zelensky will meet with President Joe Biden on Wednesday and then will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening at 7:30 P.M. ET.

“This is a very historic day,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) said.

Zelensky’s arrival to Washington, DC follows as Congress is currently expediting a $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending bill.

The bill, along with funding the federal government, will grant Ukraine $45 billion in military and economic aid; Congress has already appropriated $66 billion for Ukraine’s protracted conflict with Russia.

Along with tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, the omnibus bill would also create a “Ukrainian Independence park in the heart of Washington, DC.

Speaker Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are vocal supporters of Ukraine.

McConnell said during a press conference on Tuesday that “providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.”

Not all lawmakers are convinced that Congress needs to appropriate more taxpayer dollars to the conflict in Ukraine.

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, said he would not attend Zelensky’s address in front of Congress.

Norman told Politico, “We have a total SELLOUT with this Omni spending monstrosity with NO OFFSETS!! I’m against any more funding for Ukraine and his words will not change my mind!!”