The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill creates a “Ukrainian Independence Park” in the heart of Washington, DC.

The omnibus spending bill grants $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine, while Congress has already appropriated $66 billion in aid for the embattled country’s conflict with Russia.

The omnibus bill would send tens of billions in aid for the country’s protracted war. It would also create a new park in the heart of D.C.

The omnibus also designates a part of D.C. as the Ukrainian Independence Park and allows for signs around the park that “include information on the importance of the independence, freedom, and sovereignty of Ukraine and the solidarity between the people of Ukraine and the United States.”

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN), who is Ukrainian, proposed the Ukrainian Independence Park Act of 2022 in early March.

“I am happy to co-lead the Ukrainian Independence Park Act with Ranking Member Westerman. It will recognize the strength and resiliency of the freedom loving Ukrainian people which has inspired many Americans,” Spartz said in a statement in March.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), the cochair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, said in a statement in March:

As Co-Chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, I stand in full support of designating the Ukrainian Independence Park in Washington, DC as a symbol of the friendship between the US and Ukraine and our mutual commitment to upholding freedom and democracy. The Ukrainian Independence Park would serve as a national symbol of the solidarity between the freedom-loving people of Ukraine and the US and would also serve as a reminder of the bravery and courage displayed by the Ukrainian people in the face of tyranny and evil.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said during a press conference on Tuesday that the “number one priority” for Republicans is to provide more aid to Ukraine.

“Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now according to most Republicans. That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment,” McConnell said during a press conference with Senate Republican leadership.