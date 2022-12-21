RNC to Hold 2024 National Convention in Milwaukee Mid-July 2024

The Republican National Committee announced on Wednesday that the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, will be held from July 15 to 18 in 2024.

The Republican convention will feature speeches from prominent party figures in addition to formally announcing the Republican ticket in the 2024 presidential election. As of publication, only former President Donald Trump has officially announced he is running.

“We are excited to announce July 15-18, 2024 as the week Republicans will select our nominee to be the next president of the United States,” McDaniel said in a statement. “We look forward to our continued work with the beautiful city of Milwaukee to make this convention week a success. Republicans will stand united in Milwaukee in 2024 to share our message of freedom and opportunity with the world.”

“The location is set, the dates are booked, and now the work of pulling off the biggest event in politics is underway. With partners like the RNC and the city of Milwaukee, we are confident the RNC Convention will be the gold standard for decades to come,” Priebus explained.

The Democrats were originally supposed to hold their 2020 convention in Milwaukee but ultimately decided to hold much of the event virtually due to concerns about the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“We are thrilled to welcome the 2024 Republican National Convention to Milwaukee,” the Milwaukee mayor added. “Our city is ready to show the world we are open for business, conventions, and tourism. The presidential nomination convention is a historical opportunity to present what a phenomenal place Milwaukee truly is.”

Wisconsin is typically a key swing state and will likely be one again in 2024. One of the other cities the RNC was considering for the 2024 convention was Nashville, Tennessee.

During the RNC Winter Meeting in California in January, there is expected to be a ceremony celebrating the convention. In January, there will also be an election to choose the RNC chair. McDaniel is running for reelection, and National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon has emerged as her main challenger.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.