Donald Trump Jr. told Breitbart News on Sunday that while conservatives are winning on the issues, none of that matters if they’re not “playing the game at the ballot box” the way the Democrats do during elections.

“Right now it’s about elections,” Trump Jr. said. “If we’re not ballot harvesting — legally, whatever we can do — if we’re not playing the game that they’re playing, you could run someone just shy of Jesus Christ himself right now against the dumbest and most radical liberal and not win.”

Trump Jr. spoke to Breitbart News at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference on Sunday in Phoenix, Arizona.

“That’s the game right now,” he continued. “People are going to argue about who’s the better candidate. As far as I’m concerned, at this point, if we’re not addressing those issues, it doesn’t matter — we have to be playing the game the way the Democrats do.”

“Maybe once we regain power, we can change the system, we can make it fair,” Trump Jr. added. “Until we’re actually in control to make those changes, we have to be playing the game on the battlefield set by the other side. That’s not an easy task. That’s, frankly, the only thing that we need to address right now.”

Trump Jr. went on to say that conservatives are “not losing on the issues,” pointing out examples of leftist dogma that even liberals have a problem with.

“We’re not losing on issues. I can promise you that,” he said. “There’s not even left-leaning parents that want their 3-year-old to be having conversations with their radical leftist purple-haired teacher about changing their gender.”

Trump Jr. continued:

I could post [on Twitter] about men in women’s sports, biological men in women’s sports, and people who hate my guts would say, “I hate Don’s guts, but he’s right about this one.” We’re not losing on those issues, and those are the issues that are the hills to die on of today’s Democrat Party. We’re not losing on the fact that people are spending twice at the pump of what they used to pay. We’re not losing on the fact that we don’t want to be in a nuclear war with Russia. We’re not losing on inflation and what’s going on in the economy. We’re winning all of those issues.

“But none of that matters if we’re not playing the game at the ballot box, if we’re not playing the game the way we need to be playing them on Election Day,” Trump Jr. affirmed.

“We have to adapt those techniques,” he added. “It has to be our number one focus, and there’s nothing even close as far as I’m concerned.”

Watch the full interview below:

