Contrary to what might be circulating on social media, former Vice President Mike Pence did not file with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in 2024 and effectively thereby challenge his former running mate former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

It appears, however, that some random guy with the same name from Indiana did.

News began to circulate on Monday that “Mike Pence” had filed to run for president in 2024, but before checking with the former vice president’s team several outlets such as the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times were fooled. Eventually, the former vice president’s communications director Devin O’Malley set the record straight.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” Devin O’Malley tweeted in response to DC Examiner Christian Datoc’s tweet.

Datoc later deleted his tweet and clarified that it was not the former vice president who filed with the FEC:

The “Mike Pence” who filed with the FEC still remains a mystery, but the momentary confusion does not necessarily mean the former vice president will rule out running in 2024 entirely. As of now, Pence told Breitbart News earlier this year after the 2022 midterm election that he would “give prayerful consideration” to a possible run for the White House. Polls do show him as a potential prospect behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

It remains to be seen what might happen in a potentially crowded 2024 field at this stage nearly two years from the general election and more than a year from the first primaries and caucuses.

