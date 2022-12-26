Contrary to what might be circulating on social media, former Vice President Mike Pence did not file with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to run for president in 2024 and effectively thereby challenge his former running mate former President Donald Trump in the Republican primary.

It appears, however, that some random guy with the same name from Indiana did.

News began to circulate on Monday that “Mike Pence” had filed to run for president in 2024, but before checking with the former vice president’s team several outlets such as the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times were fooled. Eventually, the former vice president’s communications director Devin O’Malley set the record straight.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today,” Devin O’Malley tweeted in response to DC Examiner Christian Datoc’s tweet.

Former Vice President Mike Pence did not file to run for President today. https://t.co/DV7PjhTD6X — Devin O'Malley (@devin_omalley) December 26, 2022

JUST IN: Mike Pence files paperwork for 2024 White House bid https://t.co/cwfxwHoXuZ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 26, 2022

Odd story. An FEC filing shows Mike Pence filed to run for President in 2024. Various outlets have since written headlines with the news. Now, Pence’s team says it wasn’t him, that he didn’t file. pic.twitter.com/cjHnhRsUHm — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) December 26, 2022

Datoc later deleted his tweet and clarified that it was not the former vice president who filed with the FEC:

For clarity, I deleted a tweet saying former VP Pence filed to run for President. @devin_omalley confirms Pence’s team is not behind this FEC filing https://t.co/G1lyAs9BRX pic.twitter.com/Nv2Vm6Q5hn — Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) December 26, 2022

The “Mike Pence” who filed with the FEC still remains a mystery, but the momentary confusion does not necessarily mean the former vice president will rule out running in 2024 entirely. As of now, Pence told Breitbart News earlier this year after the 2022 midterm election that he would “give prayerful consideration” to a possible run for the White House. Polls do show him as a potential prospect behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 41%

DeSantis 32%

Pence 4%

Haley 4%

Cruz 2%

Noem 2%

Romney 1%

Rubio 1%

T. Scott 1%

R. Scott 1%

Cheney 1%

Christie 1%

Gabbard 1%

Pompeo/Hogan/Kemp/Hawley/Abbot/Youngkin/Suarez 0%

Head-2-Head:

Trump 47%

DeSantis 46% .@EchelonInsights — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 23, 2022

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 48% (+25)

DeSantis 23%

Pence 5%

Cheney 4%

Haley3%

Romney 2%

Rubio 1%

Abbott 1%

Kasich 1%

T. Scott 1%

Hogan 1%

Bolton 1%

Pompeo 1%

Youngkin 1%

Head-2-Head:

Trump 58% (+22)

DeSantis 36% McLaughlin & Associates, 480 LV, 12/9-14 — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) December 20, 2022

It remains to be seen what might happen in a potentially crowded 2024 field at this stage nearly two years from the general election and more than a year from the first primaries and caucuses.