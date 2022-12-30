California Deputy Shot, Killed by Man with ‘Extensive Criminal History’

A Riverside County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop near the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue.

FOX News reports deputy Isaiah Cordero was walking toward a vehicle during the traffic stop when the driver, 54-year-old William Shae McKay, shot and fatally wounded Cordero.

A witness saw the shooting occur and ran to Cordero’s side, called 911, and stayed with Cordero until paramedics arrived. Cordero was then taken to a hospital, where he died.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department released a statement, mourning the loss of Cordero.

The statement said, in part:

Deputy Cordero put on his uniform daily to make a difference in his community and keep families safe. Deputy Cordero’s death leaves a tremendous hole in the hearts of so many people who had the chance to know him personally. Today, Deputy Cordero made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty — a debt that can never be repaid. We must honor his memory and life of public service through our words and actions. Our heart goes out to his family, friends, and fellow deputies through this difficult time.

With heavy hearts, we announce the devastating death of Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Our Department would like thank the community and our allied agencies for the outpouring show of support during this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/69ijtQsf1f — Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) December 30, 2022

McKay was “located driving in San Bernardino County” not long after shooting Cordero. A short chase ended in a shootout with law enforcement, resulting in McKay’s death.

Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco indicated McKay had committed three strikes in California’s three strikes system, the most recent of which was stabbing a police K9 when pursued for felony kidnapping in 2021. Bianco indicated McKay was convicted in November 2021 and should have received 25 years to life. However, “the judge lowered McKay’s bail, which resulted in him being released.”

