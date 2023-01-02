Jill Biden’s New Year’s Message: ‘Go Get that COVID Vaccine’

First lady Jill Biden kicked off the new year by encouraging Americans to get vaccinated for both the Chinese coronavirus as well as the flu.

Jill Biden made the remarks during an appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on December 31.

“And especially take care of your health this year. Go get that COVID vaccine and get your flu shot,” she said, pointing to the camera and triggering a laugh from President Joe Biden, who nodded in agreement, mirroring her gesture toward the camera.

“You better listen to her,” he said, pointing to his wife.

Jill Biden’s call for more Americans to get jabbed comes well over a year after her husband made false claims about the coronavirus vaccines.

On July 21, 2021, Biden participated in a CNN town hall with Don Lemon and told Americans that they would not contract the virus if they got the jab, despite previously admitting otherwise.

Emphasis added:

But again, one last thing. I — we don’t talk enough to you about this, I don’t think. One last thing that’s really important is: We’re not in a position where we think that any virus — including the Delta virus, which is much more transmissible and more deadly in terms of non — unvaccinated people — the vi- — the various shots that people are getting now cover that. They’re — you’re okay. You’re not going to — you’re not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations. [emphasis added]

Ironically, one year later, the quadruple vaccinated president contracted the virus.

Later that year, in December 2021, Biden made another false claim, asserting that vaccinated individuals could not contract the virus — yet another falsehood.

“Everybody talks about freedom about not to have a shot or have a test,” Biden said at the time.

“Well guess what? How about patriotism? How about you make sure you’re vaccinated, so you do not spread the disease to anybody else? What about that? What’s the big deal?” he added.

A November survey from The Economist/YouGov found one-quarter identifying themselves as not vaccinated against the Chinese coronavirus.