Watch Live: U.S. House Holds Speaker Vote

The House will hold a vote on Tuesday to elect the next speaker of the House.

The House will gavel in at 12:00 P.M. ET, which will start the live roll call to elect the next speaker. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is the leading candidate to become the next speaker; however, many House Freedom Caucus members have voiced opposition to his bid.

Perry, the House Freedom Caucus chairman, said in a written statement on Tuesday, hours before the speaker vote, that McCarthy has not demonstrated any “desire to meaningfully change the status quo.”

He explained:

We requested transparent, accountable votes on individual earmarks that would require two-thirds support to pass, and to ensure that all amendments to cut spending would be allowed floor consideration. He dismissed it. We demanded that he cease his efforts to defeat competitive conservative candidates in open Republican primaries. He denied it. Kevin McCarthy had an opportunity to be Speaker of the House. He rejected it.

Given the conservative opposition to McCarthy’s bid for speaker, it remains possible that there could be multiple ballots, which has not happened since 1923. Fourteen votes for speaker have gone past the first ballot.

