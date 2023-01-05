Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowed to keep fighting for the House speaker title as the Freedom Caucus holdouts continue to stonewall him.

After losing his 11th ballot for speaker of the House on Thursday night, McCarthy told reporters that he will keep fighting, saying that it is not how you start but how you finish.

“This is a new thought we’re going to have to have. We have a five-seat majority,” he said. “So, it’s not one side is going to get more than another. It’s the entire conference that’s going to have to learn how to work together.”

“So it’s better that we go through this process right now, so we can achieve the things we want to achieve for the American public — what our commitment was,” he added. “So if this takes a little longer and it doesn’t meet your deadline, that’s okay. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. If we finish well, we’ll be very successful.”

Kevin McCarthy just gave a mini press conference in Statuary Hall after 11th ballot for speaker 'I think we'll get there,' he said when ask if it's possible to sway enough of 20 GOP dissenters 'It's not how you start, it's how you finish' pic.twitter.com/sNJraNoK5C — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) January 6, 2023

McCarthy’s pathway to victory appeared to become clearer on Thursday night when holdout Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) reportedly said that a deal had been reached. According to John Bresnahan of Punchbowl News, all the major players met in Rep. Tom Emmer’s (R-MN) office and “an offer in writing tonight” should be given.

“Norman says there’s an agreement in writing as he heads into Emmer’s office,” reported Bresnahan. “He’s been asked to look at it.”