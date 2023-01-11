A class-action lawsuit has been filed against six Texas medical schools for implementing sex and race preferences in their admissions processes.

America First Legal (AFL), which filed the lawsuit on behalf of a would-be medical student, argues that Texas medical schools use sex and race preferences to determine the admission of an applicant — even in instances where grade-point averages (GPA) and Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) scores are lower for women or non-white and non-Asian applicants.

“Whites, Asians, and males bear the brunt of this egregious policy granting applicants with lesser academic credentials medical school admission over academically more qualified candidates on the basis of race and sex,” a press release for the lawsuit said. “Universities and medical schools across America have been co-opted by woke ideologues pushing the divisive ‘equity’ agenda.”

AFL’s client is a white male who unsuccessfully applied to the defendant schools from 2021-2022. According to the lawsuit, the applicant sought an open records request “which revealed the race, sex, grade-point average, and MCAT score of every applicant in the 2021–2022 cycle.”

Those records showed preferences favoring black and Hispanic applicants, as the mean and median GPAs and MCAT scores were “significantly lower than the grade-point averages and MCAT scores of admitted white and Asian students.”

In addition, the data showed that women are admitted to the schools with lower MCAT scores than men.

AFL says the U.S. Department of Education has turned a “blind eye” to the disparities, allowing for violations of Title VI, Title IX, and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

AFL’s client says he intends to reapply to the medical schools, but that the race and sex preferences prevent him “from competing on equal terms with other applicants for admission to these medical schools because [he is] a white male.”

“America First legal is leading the national crusade against illegal ‘equity’ policies that punish citizens based on sex or skin color,” AFL president Stephen Miller said in a statement. “Decisions about who gets to be a doctor — with power over life and death — should be made based solely on merit.”

“Following the science means nothing if it doesn’t mean making objective determinations based on results,” he continued. “When you or a loved one shows up in an emergency room all you care about is getting the best treatment possible — not whether the Hospital’s VP of Equity has fulfilled a quota.”

“We are suing six medical schools for illegal racial discrimination: denying entry to qualified applicants solely because they are the ’wrong’ race,” Miller said.

The lawsuit was filed against the following Texas medical schools: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, and University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

The case is Stewart v. Texas Tech University, No. 5:23-cv-7, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.