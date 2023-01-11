Democrats refused to vote for a resolution condemning recent violence against pro-life pregnancy centers, groups, and churches.

The resolution, passed by the Republican-controlled House 222 – 209, saw only three Democrats in support: Reps. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX), Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), and Marie Perez (D-WA).

The House took up two pro-life measures Wednesday, and passed both. H. Con. Res. 3 officially condemns the recent attacks and urges the Biden administration to “appropriate law enforcement authorities to support their safety.”

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), who authored the resolution, said:

Following the leak and issuance of the Dobbs decision, radical anti-life advocates defaced, vandalized, and caused destruction to OVER 100 pro-life facilities, groups, and churches. Since there has been ZERO accountability for the leaked opinion and ensuing violence, we are making the position of Congress crystal clear: Violence, property damage and threats MUST be condemned, and these clear violations of federal and state laws MUST be prosecuted.

Democrats took to the floor to speak against both measures before voting began.

Pro-abortion Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) took to Twitter in an effort to obfuscate on the issues, saying, “While Democrats reject violence at every turn, Republicans amplify dangerous voices and are silent as abortion providers and patients face increased threats.”

Democrats did not appear to reject the violence faced by pro-life organizations, prompting CatholicVote to reply, “What part of care center firebombed do you not understand?”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) took to the House floor to sing a similar tune as Clark, saying, “I am against all forms of violence, including violence against any one of the majority of Americans who support abortion rights.” Schakowsky argued that the House should condemn violence generally, as opposed to the dramatic increase in violence against pro-life centers since the leak of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, overturning Roe v. Wade.

“We have to make sure that people who are pro-life and pro-people who support abortion rights, and we support life, are included in opposing violence,” she said.

House Republicans pointed to the “nearly 80 documented attacks on crisis pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations, and churches by Far Left radicals since the leaked Dobbs opinion.”

Despite the lack of Democrat support, many Republicans and pro-life groups spoke in favor of the resolution.

Rep. Mike Collins R-GA) said:

I am unapologetically pro-life. All human beings have a right to life, including unborn children, and I am thrilled that in our first week the new House Republican majority has voted to protect the most innocent and defenseless among us. I also proudly voted to condemn the left-wing violence against crisis pregnancy centers over the past year. These centers provide crucial assistance to mothers, babies, and families in need and must be protected.

March for Life president Jeanne Mancini said:

The March for Life is grateful to House Republicans for prioritizing commonsense and compassionate pro-life bills in the new Congress. This includes a resolution that publicly condemns the rash of violent attacks against churches and pro-life organizations which simply exist to support women in need who choose life, as well as legislation that protects babies born alive after failed abortions. We urge all legislators to vote in favor of these measures which align with the values of the vast majority of Americans.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also took to the House floor to speak about her experience being a mother.

“Being a mother is the greatest gift in the world, and childbirth is a true miracle of God,” she said. “From 2016 through 2020, pro-life pregnancy centers partnered with pregnant women at risk for abortion to save over 800,000 lives.”

“Approximately 75 percent of women at risk for abortion who view an ultrasound of their baby in the womb at a pregnancy center ultimately make the choice to continue their pregnancy,” Greene continued.

In defense of the pro-life care centers, CatholicVote.org tweeted:

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America president Marjorie Dannenfelser called out “Democrats’ top agenda item of pushing abortion on demand until birth and even infanticide, paid for by the taxpayer.”

“Our government’s most sacred duty is to safeguard the lives of all Americans,” she said. “We thank GOP leadership for recognizing the federal government’s crucial role in protecting our most vulnerable children and their mothers in the Dobbs era.”

