Utah Rep. Burgess Owens (R), who won reelection in November, reiterated his support for term limits, claiming that such a move reflects the will of the American people.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Owens, who has long expressed support for limited terms for elected officials, argued that Americans are “tired” of the status quo.

“The American people are tired of business as usual in Washington and overwhelmingly support the implementation of term limits,” he said.

Referencing an earlier pledge of his, Owens vowed that he would realize his goal.

“As a candidate for Congress, I proudly signed a pledge to support such efforts and I look forward to working with our Republican majority to make sure the People’s House best reflects ‘We the People,’” he stated.

For years, limiting congressional service has been a topic among lawmakers, though no serious legislation has resulted, and members continue their lengthy careers in both chambers.

Serving since 1987, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), 82, has been in Congress for 35 years.

President Joe Biden has also been in politics for decades, having been first elected to the Senate in 1972, where he served until he ran alongside former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012.

In addition, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (KY) has held his seat for 37 years (since 1985).

Owens remarks come as Republicans, with newfound power following their winning the House majority in November, are renewing a push to impose limitations on how long members may serve in the House and Senate in an effort to fight the “corruption” of career politicians.

This week, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) introduced an amendment to the Constitution limiting those serving in the House to three terms, totaling six years, and those serving in the Senate to two terms, totaling 12 years.

Yesterday, I introduced a bipartisan resolution w/ 43 others in the House calling for a constitutional amendment on TERM LIMITS. ⬇️https://t.co/ECAGQE4oxp — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) January 10, 2023

The measure currently has 44 co-sponsors.

During an announcement speech for his third campaign for the White House in November, former President Donald Trump unveiled his “National Greatness Agenda,” which includes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution imposing term limits on members of Congress.

“I will push for a Constitutional amendment to impose term limits on members of Congress, a lifetime ban on lobbying by former members of Congress,” Trump said.

In June, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) asserted that career politicians who have been in political office for decades are “very out of touch” with what is going on in the country.

Owens, a former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion, previously announced his launching of a PAC supporting conservative minority candidates nationwide running for Congress in a bid to “break” the Democrat Party and its “radical agenda.”

The new political committee, known as the “Just Win Baby” PAC, seeks to defeat Democrats and “continue the fight.”