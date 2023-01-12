President Joe Biden in 2016 admitted that his son, Hunter Biden, had access to his Delaware garage, where stashed classified documents were unearthed by the president’s attorney on Thursday.

Joe Biden revealed on the “Jay Leno’s Garage” show that his sons Hunter and Beau had access to his garage to restore the infamous green Corvette, a video uploaded to YouTube dated October 26, 2016, revealed.

“My two sons, Beau, who passed away, and my son Hunter decided as a Christmas gift to have the engine rebuilt for me,” he explained to Jay Leno.

October of 2016 is just months before then-Vice President Joe Biden left the White House and allegedly stole classified documents.

On Thursday, Joe Biden’s attorney revealed that Joe Biden had stashed classified documents in his garage, along with two other locations recently revealed, such as the Penn Biden Center, where classified documents containing sensitive information about Ukraine were stored.

Biden was asked Thursday by Fox News why he would stash classified documents in his garage in Delaware. Biden responded the documents were in his “locked” garage with his Corvette.

“My Corvette’s in a locked garage, okay? So it’s not like they’re sitting out on the street,” he said.

CNN reported Tuesday the first trove of classified documents found is alleged to contain information pertaining to Ukraine and Iran. It is unknown what the classified documents pertain to in Joe Biden’s garage.

According to a document unearthed by New York Post’s Miranda Devine on Thursday, Hunter owned Joe Biden’s Delaware house in 2018. The document is titled, “background screening request,” and it appears to show that Hunter checked a box to indicate he owned Joe Biden’s home located in Wilmington, Delaware. The document is signed July, 2018:

In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking pic.twitter.com/L7c80MRRiS — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 12, 2023

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.