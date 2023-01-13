Joe Biden Hires Barack Obama Lawyer Bob Bauer to Handle Classified Documents Investigation

President Joe Biden has hired Democrat lawyer Bob Bauer to represent him in the ongoing special counsel investigation over classified documents found in his possession at his home and at a private office in Washington, DC.

The White House confirmed to CBS News that Bauer has been hired as Biden’s personal attorney. He is not only a former White House lawyer for President Barack Obama, but also serves as Obama’s representative to the National Archives.

Biden did not have to look far to find a lawyer he trusts. Bauer is married to Anita Dunn, one of his closest communications advisors.

Bauer, a professor at New York University Law School, also performed a public role in Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as an election lawyer.

On November 20, 2020, Bauer appeared in a press briefing to dismiss President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud and reassure supporters that Biden would ultimately be declared the winner.

He also advised Democrats in the legal challenge in Florida by Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign and worked as a counsel for the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

But Bauer’s entire career has not just been Democrat politics.

He also worked at the private law firm Perkins Coie for more than 35 years, including during the time the firm was funding the infamous phony dossier directed by lawyer Marc Elias on Donald Trump drafted by Christopher Steele. He left the firm in 2018 to return to his teaching job at NYU.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that he would appoint a special counsel to investigate Biden for the possession of classified documents from his time as vice president in the Obama administration, after the documents were found in the president’s garage and in a private office he used in Washington, DC, for the Penn-Biden center.