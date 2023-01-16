Biden’s MLK Speech: ‘Ban the Number of Bullets That Go in a Magazine’

President Joe Biden spoke on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and reiterated his belief that it is time to “ban the number of bullets that go in a magazine.”

Mediate.com published the portion of Biden’s MLK speech in which he pledges to ban firearms which Democrats label “assault weapons.”

Biden said, “I am going to get ‘assault weapons’ banned. I did it once and I’m going to do it again.”

He added, “And ban the number of bullets that go in a magazine.”

Biden then said, “I love my right-wing friends who talk about the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots. If you need to worry about taking on the federal government you need some F-15s. You don’t need an AR-15.”

He said, “I’m serious, think about it. Think about the rationale for this. It’s about money. Money, money, money.”

On December 7, 2022, Breitbart News reported Biden’s push to “limit the number of bullets than can be in a cartridge.”

On October 24, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out Biden’s claim that is was time to limit gun owners to “eight bullets in a round.”

