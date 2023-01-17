‘How About a Chinese Dinner?’: Eric Swalwell Challenges Ted Cruz to Bet on Cowboys-49ers Game, It Goes Badly

It’s not unusual for politicians from states with rival teams to challenge each other to wagers. What is unusual, however, is for the politician proposing the bet to be as mercilessly smacked down as California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was when he approached Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz.

The Cowboys beat the brakes off the Bucs on Monday night. This means Dallas punched their ticket to the divisional round and a date with the 49ers in San Francisco next weekend.

Swalwell decided to seize on the opportunity and challenge Cruz to a bet. If the 49ers win, Cruz can’t tweet for the rest of January. Likewise, Swalwell can’t tweet for the rest of the month if the Cowboys win.

Sounds fair, right?

But then Cruz upped the ante.

How about we bet a Chinese dinner instead? https://t.co/7sSk1jwiGl — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 17, 2023

Cruz’s reference to a Chinese dinner is an obvious reference to Swalwell’s alleged affair with a Chinese spy named Fang Fang.

An excellent burn by Cruz, for sure. It would have been better to be rid of Swalwell for two weeks on Twitter. But that is highly unlikely, as the Cowboys will likely lose to the 49ers.