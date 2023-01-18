Former Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger is selling signed hardcover copies of the January 6 Committee Report for $100 through his County First PAC’s website.

Kinzinger joined former Rep. Liz Cheney as the only two House Republicans to serve on the January 6 Committee. The January 6 Committee issued its final report last month after finishing a nearly 18-month investigation into the January 6 Capitol riots.

Further, Kinzinger was one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the riots.

All proceeds of the $100 report will “benefit the US Capitol Police Memorial Fund,” according to a message posted on Kinzinger’s County First PAC website.

The book’s description claims that the U.S. “came perilously close to losing its democracy” on January 6.

The description continues:

A mob instigated by the president of the United States violently attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., seeking to disrupt the certification of the electors in the presidential election and prevent the peaceful transfer of power for the first time in American history. To uncover the truth of the events, the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol was formed as a bipartisan select committee to investigate the U.S. Capitol attack. This is the official committee report of the investigation into the attack—perhaps the most vital congressional investigation in American history—with exhibits, and witness testimony.

Kinzinger opted not to run for reelection during last year’s midterm cycle. Instead, he endorsed Democrats and establishment Republicans through his Country First PAC.

Some of the candidates Kinzinger’s PAC backed included Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) in her challenge against Kari Lake and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AZ) in her race against the Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka.

More reckless and irresponsible rhetoric from NeverTrump RINO Adam Kinzinger. https://t.co/sXksim1s1n — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 8, 2022

During one of his final votes as a U.S. Congressman, Kinzinger was one of nine Republicans who voted in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that President Joe Biden signed into law last month.

Since leaving office, Kinzinger has accepted a position as a contributor with CNN.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.